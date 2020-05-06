House party ends in $1,300 fine for south west woman

BUSTED: A St George woman was fined $1,300 after she was caught by police throwing a party.

A HOUSE party cost the host more than she bargained for after she was busted throwing a gathering.

St George police have issued a 34-year-old St George woman with an infringement notice for failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Direction after she hosted a party at a Dendle Court dwelling.

Police attended the address in respect of a noise complaint and located a large gathering of persons at the address.

The woman was also issued a Noise Abatement Direction.

Traffic infringements:

A 32-year-old Mitchell man was charged with disqualified driving after being intercepted in Dyball St, St George on May 2.

Police were conducting patrols when they intercepted the Ford Sedan at about 11pm.

He will appear in the St George Magistrates Court on June 16.

St George Police have also charged a 28-year-old St George woman with disqualified driving after being intercepted in Alfred St, St George driving a Holden Sedan.

She will appear in the St George Magistrates Court on June 16.

A 21-year-old St George man will appear in the St George Magistrates Court on May 12 after being intercepted riding an unregistered motorcycle in Hutt St.

The man was also unlicensed at the time.