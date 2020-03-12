House host: Exchange cultures

MEMBERS of the Bundaberg community are encouraged to become a host for exchange students from all over the globe.

World Education Program Australia is a not-for-profit organisation that offers students aged 15 to 18 an opportunity to travel to Australia, where they will experience and adapt to an alternative way of living.

Spokeswoman Annie Taylor said the objective was to broaden the horizons of students and encourage them to build lifelong friendships, by offering an insight into Australian cultures, traditions and experiences.

“Hosting an exchange student encourages a family to see Australia through the eyes of a non-Australian, teach our local customs and rediscover how fantastic this country is,” Ms Taylor said.

“Imagine having a photo taken of the meal you’ve prepared because it’s so different, or knowing someone who is amazed that we can travel for hours and still be in the same country.”

Ms Taylor said host families are all volunteers and come from all types of lifestyles and family backgrounds.

For more information or to sign up, visit wep.org.au.