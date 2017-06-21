House fires on the rise in Bundaberg

THERE were 15 more house fires in the Bundaberg region last year compared to three years ago.

With the dramatic rise since 2014, firefighters are warning residents to know the risks and have a plan in place.

Queensland Fire Emergency Service attend house fires year round but there is traditionally an increase during the winter months.

And as the chilly winter weather draws closer and the peak of winter upon us fireies said it generally sees that spike now.

The number of house fires across the Rum City has increased by 22% year-on-year since 2014.

Last year there were 44 house fires in the Bundaberg region, from Gin Gin to Elliott Heads, compared to 35 the year before and 29 in 2014.

In Bundaberg alone, the number of house fires had increased significantly.

The majority of house fires within the Bundaberg Command area happened in Bundaberg with 79% of all house fires in the command area in 2014; 68% in 2015; and 70% in 2016.

At least two Bundaberg homes were completely destroyed by fire last year as a Maryborough St home was gutted by a blaze in September and a fire destroyed a house on Peatey St, Kepnock, in August.

QFES Bundaberg acting station officer Mark St Ledger said now was the time to be vigilant before the fires started.

He said remembering simple things, like not drying clothes in front of heaters, could prevent fires.

"It's hard to say how all house fires start but people can be cautious and get ready now to prevent them.

"Practice evacuation drills and have a fire plan in place is a good start,” he said.

Mr St Ledger said although there were many causes for the 44 house fires last year and 25 of them were sparked in rooms other than the bedroom or kitchen of the residence.

The number of kitchen fires almost doubled between 2015 and 2016 from eight to 15 last year.

While there were 15 kitchen fires and there were also four fires which started in the bedrooms of homes.