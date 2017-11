HOUSEFIRE: EMERGENCY crews rushed to a house fire on Federation St Bargara about 9.30am today.

EMERGENCY crews rushed to a house fire on Federation St Bargara about 9.30am today.

Bargara Senior Constable Matt Tonkin said the fire had destroyed a quarter of the garage.

Investigations were continuing and it is unknown if it was suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Bargara police on 4159 1444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.