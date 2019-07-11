Houliston's long service at Queensland Junior State Cup

LONG SERVICE: Touch Football Carnival 2019 - Skye Houliston to play in her eleventh Junior State Cup.

LONG SERVICE: Touch Football Carnival 2019 - Skye Houliston to play in her eleventh Junior State Cup. Cody Fox

TOUCH FOOTBALL: For 10-year Junior State Cup veteran Skye Houliston, missing playing an 11th year in the carnival was not an option.

The 17-year-old Hervey Bay local will don the colours of the Rockhampton Redbacks in the under-18 girls' competition.

With Hervey Bay unable to field a team in this age group Houliston placed her name into the player pool for teams searching for players.

The highly rated Redbacks seized the opportunity to include her in their team.

Houliston, a middle or link player, will meet her new teammates today at team photos just before the first game.

"It is an honour to play with such a good team and I am looking forward to the experience,” she said.

Houliston first played in the state cup in 2008 at age seven in the under-10 team and has not missed a tournament since.

Houliston has no choice to be involved, as her family has been heavily involved in Hervey Bay Touch Football for many years.

"Mum and Dad and my sisters are all involved and that's what makes it fun,” Houliston said.

"My parents put in so much work and we all enjoy the experience each year.”

Houliston is also a gifted rugby league player who plays in the Hervey Bay Seagulls open women's team.

"I enjoy both but for this week my focus is on touch,” she said.

Her first game as a Redbacks player is today at 12.45pm on field one.