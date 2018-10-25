Hottest October day in nine years coming

A heatwave in central and western Queensland could break records and funnel heat down to the state’s southeast. Picture: Sky News Weather.

BRISBANE could be headed for its hottest October day in almost a decade, forecasters have warned, as boiling weather in the interior gets sucked down to Queensland's southeast corner.

And in some inland areas, heat records that have stood for more than 120 years may about to be shattered.

Storms could continue in Brisbane on Thursday including the threat of a supercell across the Darling Downs and into northern NSW.

It comes after a tumultuous few weeks of weather in the state with flooding rains followed by heatwaves.

On Wednesday, Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, was on the receiving end of a short but intense hailstorm.

"We drove right through it when it was in Greenmount," Nathaniel Kemp said on social media.

"Lots of wild (wind) and lightning. I think we might have gone through a vortex of dust.

"That was full on. Got to love storm season," Sonia Gangemi said.

The Chronicle reported hailstones 3cm in size in the city following a severe thunderstorm that struck just before 7.30pm.

A weather system is brewing in the west that could bring rain to the east coast next week but, for now, all eyes are on a heatwave in Queensland's north.

"We could break some records with this ongoing heat," said Sky News weather channel meteorologist Tom Saunders on Thursday.

Interior areas of central and northern Queensland as well as the Northern Territory close to Darwin are expecting severe to extreme heatwave conditions until well into next week.

A heatwave is declared when an area has three or more days in a row when both daytime and night-time temperatures are unusually high.

Longreach has been nudging 40C for days now, Mr Saunders said.

"If Longreach gets to eight days above 40C, that would be a record for October that hasn't been broken since 1897."

And that hot air is heading straight for the populated southeast corner of the state. There could be rain and a possible storm on Thursday before a scorching Friday. If, as forecast, it tops out at 35C it would be the hottest October day in Brisbane for nine years, he said.

OTHER CAPITALS

Parts of NSW could also be unsettled.

"The northern ranges of NSW are the hot spot for severe storms with damaging winds, hail and there could even be a supercell for two."

Further south, however, it looks far drier for the next few days. Sydney will hover around the low 20s with sunshine and cloud.

Melbourne will be similar to Sydney but Canberra could stretch into the mid-20s.

In Tasmania, Hobart will be around 18C with possible rain on Saturday.

A sunny few days are expected in Adelaide although it may cloud over on the weekend with highs around 25C.

But rain could be on the way for the southeast states as a low pressure system heads east over the next five days. The rain will peter out over the interior but as it reaches the coast the moisture could return. We'll know more over the coming days.

It will be warm in Perth at 28C and sunny, touching 30C on Friday. And in the Top End, a stifling 34C is expected in Darwin every day for the next week with storms on Thursday and then settled over the weekend.