Hottest Bundaberg day on record is today

IF YOU'VE been complaining about the heat today you are officially justified.

Today, March 6 2017, is the hottest day in Bundaberg since the Bureau of Meteorology began keeping records in 1942.

At 1.48pm the mercury at Bundaberg Airport hit 37.9 degrees.

That is hotter than the previous hottest day on record, when it hit 37.7 degrees on February 9, 2002.

It is also well above the previous March record of 36.5 degrees on March 7, 1998.

Last night you might also have had a tough time sleeping as the minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees; the average for March is 20.0

Today's sweltering heat is well above the March average maximum daily temperature of 29.2.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kev Hutchins said a few factors were to blame for the record, including a relatively static air mass over Bundaberg and a hot wind blowing in from the west.

"So the breeze is coming off a very warm land mass to start with,” he explained.

"Yesterday was still warm but the breeze was more of a north easterly.”

Thankfully tomorrow, Mr Hutchins said, "Won't be as warm as today.

"You're likely to see at least a shower or a possible storm tomorrow and it will be relatively cloudy.

"The forecast will be only 31 and on the same on Wednesday and Thursday too.”

Today follows a pattern of record-breaking heat over the last year, with August and November 2016 also hitting record highs.

Other cities around the region were sweating too, with Maryborough hitting 37.9 degrees, Hervey Bay 35.4 and Gayndah 36.7.

As of around 2.30pm the temperature in Bundaberg was 37.1 degrees.

In 1901, the Bundaberg Post Office recorded a high of 40.2 degrees. Records at the post office ceased in 1990.