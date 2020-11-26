Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
26th Nov 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she hopes any future outbreaks in Queensland can be handled by introducing restrictions to specific hotspots instead of statewide measures.

Ms Palaszczuk made the comment as she announced the state had recorded no new COVID cases on Tuesday.

There are currently 14 active cases.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says a decision on opening the border to South Australia will be made at the end of the month. Picture: Peter Wallis
Annastacia Palaszczuk says a decision on opening the border to South Australia will be made at the end of the month. Picture: Peter Wallis

"Our southern neighbours have successfully contained recent outbreaks," she told parliament.

"It is our hope that, when future outbreaks occur, they can be stopped quickly and any restrictions can be limited to those hotspots rather than entire cities or states."

Ms Palaszczuk said the government continued to watch the situation in SA and would make a decision at the end of the month around whether borders could reopen to that state.

Originally published as Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk borders coronavirus queensland south australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Two children taken to hospital after crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two children taken to hospital after crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene just after 8.30am.

        • 26th Nov 2020 9:32 AM
        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        ‘RIPPED OFF’: Man busted with meth complains of dodgy drugs

        Premium Content ‘RIPPED OFF’: Man busted with meth complains of dodgy drugs

        News Lawyer says client's relapse came about after his relationship ended