Hotel where guests will sleep with the fishes

QUEENSLAND'S newest tourist attraction will bring a whole new meaning to water beds.

The attraction will be part of a three-level pontoon to be moored at the lagoon surrounding Lady Musgrave Island off the central Queensland coast and planned to open in time for the Easter holidays next March.

"It will be a great adventure and a unique experience," Brett Lakey, managing director of Lady Musgrave Experience, said.

Up to 24 guests at a time will be able to stay overnights in bunks on the bottom level of the pontoon, two to three metres between the surface of the ocean.

"There will be floor to ceiling glass giving 360-degree views and (UV) lights to reveal the full colours of the coral as well as the marine life," Mr Lakey said. "It will be awesome."

Design for new three-level pontoon that will include an underwater hotel at Lady Musgrave Island and lagoon.

The price of the two day-one night experience is expected to be about $500 per person, including meals.

Mr Lakey expects plenty of interest from international and Australian tourists, as well as school groups.

The pontoon will be able to be booked exclusively for weddings and other occasions.

The State Government is giving $1 million through its Growing Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the "game-changer'' project would attract 16,000 visitors to the region each year.

Mr Lakey expects plenty of interest from international and Australian tourists, as well as school groups. The pontoon will be able to be booked exclusively for weddings and other occasions.

The middle main deck of the 36-metre x 12-metre pontoon will be used as the dive platform for up to 350 day trippers and as a research and species monitoring base.

The top floor will be a solar farm, generating the power needed by the pontoon, avoiding the need for diesel generators.

The main deck will be constructed from recycled plastic and wood, with each metre made from 50 recycled milk bottles and the hull will be corrosion-free polymer material.