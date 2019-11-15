Hotel to rise from ashes

FIRST LOOK: Artist impression of the rebuild for the Bargara Beach Hotel.

The news the community has been waiting for is finally here as the old Bargara Beach Hotel is about to be demolished with an exciting rebuild set to take place.

The popular hotel, destroyed by a fire earlier this year, is predicted to be back up and running by August/September.

Bargara Hotel general manager Greg Felgate said this was the news the business had desperately been waiting for.

“We at Bargara Beach Hotel have been given the news we have been waiting for since our pub was destroyed by fire on the 5th of July this year,” Mr Felgate said.

“After months of anguish and sadness we can now say that we are moving forward with the redevelopment of our much-loved hotel.”

Mr Felgate said he would keep the community updated as the development progressed.

He said the floor plan would change with more details to come about exciting new features.

“We have been told that the remaining pub will be demolished hopefully by Christmas and the rebuild of the hotel will be started early January 2020,” he said.

“We will be delivering a very exciting and ultra-modern hotel back to the community of Bargara.”

Mr Felgate thanked the community for its ongoing encouragement.

“The Daly family and myself would like to thank the community for their support and understanding over the last few months,” he said.

The fire, which was ruled not suspicious, destroyed the hotel on July 5 with the blaze starting at 2.15am.

While the majority of the hotel was destroyed the Daly family was able to keep the bottle shop attached to the hotel up and running.

Mr Felgate said the business was in the process of opening a second liquor store at Shop 2, 135 Bargara Rd as part of Millaquin Markets Shopping Centre.