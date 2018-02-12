Hot weekend set to get a lot hotter today

COOLING DOWN: Paul Smith was making the most of the great weekend setting sail from Bargara Beach.

AS BUNDABERG enters the forecast hottest day of the heatwave today, the Bureau of Meteorology is urging locals to stay cool, hydrated, and to look out for friends and pets.

Saturday in Bundaberg produced the hottest day of February so far, a very warm 31.3 degrees, but that's set to rise with the Rum City predicted to endure temperatures of 34 degrees today.

BoM representative Jonathan How said due to the hot and staggered air mass sitting over the state on the weekend there will be little relief until much later in the week.

"From Sunday this prolonged heatwave will see settled heat shift from central areas through to the east coast and into major population centres,” Mr How said.

"Humid winds from the Coral Sea will make conditions even more uncomfortable, particularly from Tuesday, with little relief overnight and minimum temperatures remaining well above average.”

The RSPCA is urging pet owners to get creative throughout the heatwave to ensure all pets are kept cool and hydrated.

"All pets should have an ample supply of shelter and water and should not be tethered in the backyard,” a spokesman for RSPCA Queensland said.

"Never exercise your pet during the heat of the day or leave your pet unattended in a car or on a ute, watch for signs of heatstroke and don't forget to leave extra containers of water out for birds and smaller animals.”

The extreme category heatwave will be dangerous for vulnerable, elderly and unwell people and outdoor workers should take extra precautions to stay cool throughout the day.

Bundaberg residents heeded warnings with no cases of heat-related incidents being reported.

Forecast

Today: 23°C-34°C

Tomorrow: 22°C-33°C

Wednesday: 23°C-33°C

Thursday: 23°C-33°C

Friday: 23°C-29°C

Saturday: 22°C-30°C