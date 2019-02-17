Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ayla Vollban, Diana Hill, Chayce Byron, Prince Charlie and Jessie Haywood found a shady tree and a cool drink to enjoy at Alexandra Park.
Ayla Vollban, Diana Hill, Chayce Byron, Prince Charlie and Jessie Haywood found a shady tree and a cool drink to enjoy at Alexandra Park. Brian Cassidy
News

Hot week ahead for Bundaberg as Cyclone Oma looms

Emma Reid
by
17th Feb 2019 2:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS TROPICAL Cyclone Oma continues west, there is a chance she will impact the east coast of Queensland.

But at this stage the only "Oma gawd” Bundaberg will have is a swell in the ocean.

Bureau of Meteorology's David Crock said the system was west of Vanuatu and it was "unlikely to impact the coast” of Australia.

Although the Bundaberg coast is protected by the Southern Great Barrier Reef and Fraser Island, surfers will have a chance to ride a few good waves as we can expect significant swell.

Mr Crock said although Cyclone Oma was coming toward the coast, Bundaberg would not have much rain and temperatures would rise by mid-week.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to have 36degrees and Thursday 37 degrees.

Diana Hill and her Prince Charlie along with family found a shady tree and a cool drink to enjoy at Alexandra Park.

bundaberg cycone oma diana hill prince charles weather wild weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    FIND OUT: The Bundaberg school with the best OP results

    premium_icon FIND OUT: The Bundaberg school with the best OP results

    News NEW data ranks Bundaberg schools from the OP results.

    • 17th Feb 2019 4:00 PM
    Meninga calls for Australia to change national anthem

    premium_icon Meninga calls for Australia to change national anthem

    Opinion 'We do need a change to be more contemporary'

    Dance class inclusive of all abilities

    premium_icon Dance class inclusive of all abilities

    News Dance classes for all abilities begin in Bundaberg.

    • 17th Feb 2019 2:20 PM
    Sister city set to bring agricultural boost for Bundy

    premium_icon Sister city set to bring agricultural boost for Bundy

    News Sister city to give Bundy an agricultural boost.