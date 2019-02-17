Hot week ahead for Bundaberg as Cyclone Oma looms

Ayla Vollban, Diana Hill, Chayce Byron, Prince Charlie and Jessie Haywood found a shady tree and a cool drink to enjoy at Alexandra Park.

AS TROPICAL Cyclone Oma continues west, there is a chance she will impact the east coast of Queensland.

But at this stage the only "Oma gawd” Bundaberg will have is a swell in the ocean.

Bureau of Meteorology's David Crock said the system was west of Vanuatu and it was "unlikely to impact the coast” of Australia.

Although the Bundaberg coast is protected by the Southern Great Barrier Reef and Fraser Island, surfers will have a chance to ride a few good waves as we can expect significant swell.

Mr Crock said although Cyclone Oma was coming toward the coast, Bundaberg would not have much rain and temperatures would rise by mid-week.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to have 36degrees and Thursday 37 degrees.

