Hot water fires up big fish

REELED IN: Nick Hamilton with the 50cm mangrove jack he caught recently on a Z-Man soft plastic.

THE rain we had around the Bundaberg area earlier in the week was again well-needed.

Although it has not put any flow into the rivers, rain never goes astray.

What it has done however, is raise our water temperature and mangrove jacks love this kind of weather.

Most of the rivers and creeks around our area have been producing some cracking jacks.

A few have been caught by live-baiting and poddy mullet have been the best baits, but most of the big jacks have been caught on soft plastic lures fished around the rocks.

Some of the stand out softies for the mangrove jacks have been the Z-Man Swimmerz and Diezel Minnows.

There have also been some other species caught, including big grunter, jew and the odd salmon.

Some good quality bream and flathead have been caught around the sand flats.

The first of the making tide seems to be the best bite time.

A few mud crabs are on the move. They are very patchy and you do have to measure them but they are full crabs.

With the salt water fishing being quiet at times, a few have tried the local dams for bass and barra.

Firstly, Lake Gregory has been fishing well for some cracking bass and the odd saratoga.

Most of these fish have been caught by using Bassman Spinnerbaits fished along the weed edges.

Lake Monduran has produced a red hot barra bite.

A lot of the barra have come out of Bird Bay. Bird Bay fishes really well during the northerly winds, as this is where the wind pushes into and holds the warmest water that the barra love. The standout lures for the barra have been Jackall Squirrel and Zerek Flat Shad soft plastics.