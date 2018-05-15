HOT WATER DOWN: Why your home is having issues

BRRR: Showering this morning was cold for some, with hot water down throughout the region.

BRRR: Showering this morning was cold for some, with hot water down throughout the region. Nicole Koehler

UPDATE 4PM: Ergon Energy is reassuring Bundaberg customers hot showers will be on the cards tonight, with problems to the automated systems now fixed.

"We have now been able to send signals to customers this afternoon, so our previous advice no longer applies," Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said.

"Hot water systems that were affected should be re-heating water now and be fully heated this evening.

"Our apologies for the inconvenience."

EARLIER: SOME residents in Bundaberg had no other choice but to have a freezing cold shower this morning, with hot water down throughout the region.

Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said it was still unknown how many homes were affected but stated the reason for the hot water outage was due to problems with an automatic system.

Mr Rehbein said workers noticed the problem on Monday and changed the signals to manual.

"The equipment at the Bundaberg substation that automatically sends signals to control equipment on off-peak tariffs, including some hot water systems, malfunctioned yesterday," he said.

"Ergon crews attempted to send signals manually, but this has not been successful for all customers."

Mr Rehbein said specialist crews worked in the substation today and expected to have access to the parts needed to repair the equipment by tomorrow.

"Bundaberg region customers experiencing cold water from their hot water systems should contact their licenced electrical contractor to have a temporary fix applied," he said.

"Ergon Energy will meet the cost for this work and customers should not be billed by their electrical contractor."

Mr Rehbein said the problem was isolated to customers on off-peak tariffs, such as tariffs 31 and 33 for residential customers.

"The newer equipment in some properties defaults to the 'on' position when a signal is not received," he said.

"Some equipment will have been in the 'on' position when the malfunctioned occurred and will have remained there.

"Some customers notionally impacted by this fault may still have hot water if their use has been limited since the fault occurred. "