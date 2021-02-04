HOT TOPIC: Vision for old Bundy fire station sparks debate

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett has called on the state government to gift Bundaberg Regional Council the old Woongarra St fire station building to transform it into a community hub.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett has called on the state government to gift Bundaberg Regional Council the old Woongarra St fire station building to transform it into a community hub.

Bundaberg’s old Woongarra St fire station has become a hot topic with Burnett MP Stephen Bennett calling on the state government to gift the building to council.

But the state government say they have already offered the site to council on “a number of occasions”.

The 62-year-old building in the Bundaberg electorate was listed for sale last year after the brigade relocated to their new station on Wylie St nearly three years ago.

Mr Bennett said Bundaberg Regional Council had been “actively trying to engage” in what the building might look like as a community hub.

Bundaberg Regional Council declined to comment on the matter.

“It saddens me to think our community is set to lose this important local asset,” Mr Bennett said.

“I think it’s important council has the opportunity to take this building to a new level.

“The call today is do a deal with the council, sell this building for a dollar and lets get the Bundaberg community everything they do need a part of a community hub and more importantly allow the council to get on with renovating and turning this into a wonderful asset for the community.”

Concept designs for a community hub at the old Bundaberg fire station on Woongarra St. Photo: Contributed

He said a handover to the Bundaberg Regional Council would be appropriate, similar to a handover which took place under the previous LNP Government where Ipswich Council was given its town’s fire station for $1.

Mr Bennett said Ipswich City Council transformed the old fire station into a community hub, which now sees hundreds transferring through it every day.

“Not only is there youth engagement, there’s innovation hubs and there’s collaboration hubs,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful community asset.”

Police and Corrective Services and Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said the government had offered the building to council previously.

“The government has offered Council the chance to acquire the site on a number of occasions,” he said.

“That offer has not been taken up.

“In accordance with government policy, the site will be disposed of on the commercial market, with all proceeds to be reinvested in frontline firefighting resources.”

More stories

PIER PRESSURE: The issue with north flood evacuation plan

ROADSHOW: Small business Minister to visit Bundy

Levee business case, consultation still a sticking point