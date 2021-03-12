HOT TIP: Hundreds expected for Bundy’s biggest race day

Hundreds are expected to head to the race track on Satruday for the Bundaberg Catholic Schools Race Day.

Bundaberg's biggest race day is back for another year with hundreds expected to race to the track for the Catholic Schools Race Day on Saturday.

About 700 keen racegoers are expected to head to the races this weekend with marquee tickets selling out three weeks ago.

Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel said last year's Catholic Schools Race Day was the "last hurrah" before covid restrictions shut down events.

"Last year's was the last race day before everything was shut down," he said.

"It's great to be able to raise some funds after 12 months of limited numbers and it's great to be welcoming crowds back."

The event is one of the major fundraisers for the region's catholic schools with all of them coming together with the Race Club to organise the event.

Mr Rethamel said proceeds from the marquee sales go to the catholic schools, with the not-for-profit race club receiving funds through the canteen and general admission.

"Being a not-for-profit club we need events like this to keep the track open 365 days a year," he said.

Gates for the day will open at 11am with the first of five races getting underway at 1.30pm.

Mr Rethamel said there were a few local runners for punters to keep their eye on.

"There's a really good race in the open which is race four," he said.

"Darryl Gardiner's two horses Ten Taubada's is running its shortest distance and he also has another one in that race called Wrecking Ball which as a fantastic history and is carting considerably less weight.

"In race two Crisscross is back from a spell and loves this track, it did considerably well last year and hasn't finished outside a place at this track."

