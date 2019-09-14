Menu
Firefighter Peter Lewis has joined the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in Bundaberg.
Hot start for Bundy’s new firey

Rhylea Millar
14th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
YESTERDAY was Peter Lewis’s first day at the Bundaberg station. It’s one he won’t forget quickly.

Mr Lewis, 45, sprung into action after a head-on crash on Childers Rd at Branyan.

Speaking with the NewsMail before yesterday afternoon’s incident, he told the NewsMail he couldn’t wait to get started.

Mr Lewis is one of two new recruits at the station.

Unlike his colleague Jack Battleday who is on his first posting (Jack featured in yesterday’s paper), Mr Lewis has worked as a firefighter in Sydney for the past 23 years.

He decided to move to the sunny state to start a family.

“I grew up in Sydney and spent the first 40 years of my life there, before moving up to the Sunshine Coast and to this region,” he said.

“The reason for the move is because I wanted to have kids and it was important to me to raise them in Queensland.”

After travelling back and forth from Queensland to New South Wales for work, Mr Lewis decided it was time to start applying to join the Queensland fire service instead. “My brother is actually already employed with the Queensland fire service,” he said.

“So I knew from his experience, how good of an organisation it is.”

And despite his extensive background as a firey, Mr Lewis said the change in state meant he was required to complete the application and training process from the beginning.

