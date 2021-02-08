HOT SHOT: Bundy’s connection to this year’s Australian Open

Bundaberg's Poppy Loeskow will offer advice to this year's Australian Open coin crew as part of ANZ and Tennis Australia's Legacy Coin Crew in 2021. Photo: Contributed

Bundaberg's Poppy Loeskow will offer advice to this year's Australian Open coin crew as part of ANZ and Tennis Australia's Legacy Coin Crew in 2021. Photo: Contributed

It’s one of Australia’s biggest sporting competitions and this year, a Bundy teen will pass on her knowledge and experience as a Legacy Coin Crew member to young kids at this year’s Australian Open.

Thirteen-year-old Poppy Loeskow has been selected as a lucky participant of ANZ and Tennis Australia’s Legacy Coin Crew in 2021.

The Coin Crew are lucky ANZ Tennis Hot Shots participants who are selected to attend the Australian Open and toss the Commemorative Coin at the start of each main arena match during the event.

This year each member of the coin crew will be from Victoria due to covid restrictions.

Poppy has previously attended two Australian Open tournaments where she was crowned the ANZ Tennis Hot Shot of the Year winner in 2017 and was a member of the Australian Open Coin Crew in 2018.

While she won’t be able to make it this year’s event, she and other Legacy Coin Crew members will offer their advice to this year’s crew members from interstate.

ANZ Ambassador Dylan Alcott OAM was at Birrarung Marr to unveil a giant replica of this year’s coin, which will be tossed at the start of each main arena match at the 2021 Australian Open.

The commemorative coins will be tossed by more than 150 ANZ Tennis Hot Shot participants, who will then be gifted the limited edition coin to remind them of the once in a lifetime opportunity.

Lucky participants of the ANZ Coin Crew were at the unveiling on Sunday to work on their coin tossing skills and prepare for the main arenas at the Australian Open 2021.

This year marks the fourth year celebrating the ANZ Commemorative Coin – with previous years featuring Dylan Alcott OAM, Rod Laver AC MBE and Evonne Goolagong Cawley AC MBE.

The commemorative coins gifted to the 2021 ANZ Coin Crew feature Kerry Melville Reid MBE and Judy Tegart Dalton AM engraved on one side of the coin, and a tennis ball alongside the ANZ logo on the other side.

After a tough 2020, the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots initiative sponsored by the bank, has provided additional resources for clubs and schools, for children between three and 12 years of age, making tennis more accessible for everyone – encouraging those to get outside, enjoy tennis and make the most of 2021.

ANZ Tennis Hot Shots use smaller courts, lighter racquets, lower nets and low compression balls making it suitable for children of all abilities.

For more information about ANZ Tennis Hot Shots visit www.hotshots.tennis.com.au.

