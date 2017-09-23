Hot roof drinks ends in court

Thomas Bellis, 41, pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg court to drink driving on July 28 along the Gin Gin-Mt Perry Rd

A GAS fitter who decided to have an extra beer after working under a hot roof returned a positive breath test when police stopped his Toyota Corolla.

Thomas Bellis, 41, pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg court to drink driving on July 28 along the Gin Gin-Mt Perry Rd with an alcohol reading of 0.060.

"I was working up in a hot roof and not eaten much and I just had an extra beverage. It's my fault,” Bellis explained.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said he should know better and disqualified him for two months and fined him $450.