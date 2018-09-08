Hot property: Luxury waterfront home for auction

WITH amazing views of the Pacific Ocean, plenty of sitting areas to watch the whales and even a walkway down to the beach, this home at 60 Admiral Drive truly offers a luxury coastal lifestyle.

The impressive Dolphin Heads property has been listed through Gardian Real Estate agent David Fisher and will go under the hammer on Monday, September 24.

Interested buyers and those just keen to sneak a peek inside the home will flock to the property tomorrow as the doors of the home open for an inspection.

Tropical palms and a timber walkway form the entry to the property and lead to the front door of the home, which is set on a sprawling 3423sq m block.

Instant water views and high ceilings in the entry provide a great first impression and the impressive features don't stop there.

There are three bedrooms throughout the home including a master suite with ocean views, an updated en-suite and walk-in wardrobe. The other two bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and there is also an office which could be used as a fourth bedroom.

In terms of living space, there is a tiled, open plan family room with a wood heater as well as several living areas and a dining space with sliding door access to the water-front entertainment area.

There is a second covered outdoor entertainment area and in-ground pool with timber deck and shade sail.

Open for inspection Saturday, 10.15-11am.