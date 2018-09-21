Hot property: Luxury family home listed for sale

DESCRIBED by selling agents as the 'cream of the crop', the five-year-old home at 73-75 Oldmill Drive offers something different at every turn.

The large, luxury Beaconsfield home has been listed for sale through Explore Property agent Stacy Brand for $645,000.

Almost floor to ceiling windows at the front of the home, combined with feature lighting, provide a striking first impression.

Beyond the unique red front door, the home is set over varying levels, boasts high ceilings and has a range of living spaces.

On the lower level you will find the spacious kitchen which has stone, waterfall bench tops, stainless steel appliances and overlooks the open plan tiled living area.

This space leads out to the outdoor entertaining area and the in-ground mineral pool.

Also on the lower level is a small lounge area located close to the entry.

A polished timber and glass staircase leads to the upper level of the home where there are four bedrooms, including the master with ensuite.

The second bathroom in the home has a separate shower and bath.

There is also space in the home for a large office.

Other features of the home include a powered shed, which is located at the rear of the property, a lock-up garage, solar power, a watering system, an alarm system and a Crimsafe front door.

Open for inspection Saturday, 8-8.30am.