Coast agents Imika Neylan, Brodie Rodgers, Stacey-Marie Pettman, Jay Sherwell, Jill Wright and Ryan Bradeley.
Offbeat

Hot property: Coast’s 30 sexiest real estate agents

Matty Holdsworth
Nadja Fleet
3rd Sep 2020 2:00 PM
The Sunshine Coast: home to hot weather, hot property and hot real estate agents.

But a national competition which named Australia's sexiest real estate agents has snubbed the Coast, with no local agents being included.

The competition, Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agents, run on Instagram page (@australias_sexiest_agents), did not check out the Sunshine Coast.

So the Sunshine Coast Daily has come up with its own lighthearted hot property list.

It includes a veteran of the Australian Defence Force, a former professional ballerina, multiple award winners and gun surfing identities.

Let us know what you think. If there's anyone who was left off who catches your eye, comment below.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

