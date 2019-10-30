HOT PROPERTY: Business Enterprise Centre goes on the market

IN A move to modernise the services and the facilities at the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre, the board is putting the building up for sale.

Currently open for expressions of interest, managing director Marcus McCormick said this was an exciting for the non-for-profit organisation having taken The Generator Bundaberg under their wing and recently opening The Generator Gympie.

Listing agent Listing agent Brant Duff said they would consider all options for the building, they just had to talk to potential investors to determine whether they wanted it all, or simply a part of it.

"It's a great location, on the edge of the CBD redevelopment, the de-maining to Quay St would certainly add to it if they to go ahead, water views from up top - so it could be a hotel, it could be various things," he said.

Mr McCormick said they loved where they were and the preferred outcome is that someone purchases one of the lots that they building is on, taking that off their hands.

He said they were fortunate to have the asset they have with the building in order to offer affordable and flexible locations for small businesses.

"Were a not-for-profit organisation, we run a pretty lean operation and part of what we want to do is modernise, drive forward and create something pretty outstanding for the Bundaberg community in terms of business advisory services, business support services and spaces for businesses to operate from," he said.

"And the building is a majoy factor in that, hence the reason the building is for sale."

While there is nothing "set in stone" as to what the model will look like, but Mr McCormick said something that could incorporate industry-specific training would good to have in the mix.

The Bundaberg BEC is at 20B Quay St.

If you would like to find out more about the sale or put in an expression of interest, contact Mr Duff on 0413 136 857 or email brant@thefourwalls.com.au.