HOT PROPERTY: $2.8m Deepwater estate hits the market

A LUXURY estate in the secluded Deepwater area has hit the market asking for a cool $2.8 million.

Turtle Reefs Waterfront Estate is a on a 56.2ha part of land on a broadwater frontage with direct access to the Pacific Ocean.

The property listing describes the estate as an architecturally designed tri-level home and luxury retreat for guests from all over the world.

Inside the house is a gourmet kitchen and coffee bar with a firelit rooftop bar to enjoy cocktails, ocean, sun and stars.

The European inspired four bedroom manor features raked ceilings, hardwood floors and frameless glass with two private wings exhibiting antique and unique furnishings.

The house is surrounded by marble tiled wrap around verandas and tiered native gardens with direct access to the Coral Sea for diving the wrecks and reef, tropical fishing or swimming with turtles and dolphins.

"Your private beachfront is designed for enjoyment with SUP's, Kayaks, Alloy boat, Campfires and Hammocks to immerse in every waterfront opportunity," the listing states.

"The private nature cottage nestled among the native grass trees comprises a fully equipped two bedroom home and is ideal for estate guests or as caretaker in residence."

The property includes three lockable sheds, a 120,000 litre rain water tank and bore water access.

Turtle Reefs is 140 acres set on two titles and is transferred to the new owner as two fully furnished homes, three sheds and two pump rooms.

The listed asking price is $2,800,000 - $3,300,000.

