HOT PROPERTY: 15 bargain homes in Warwick for under $200,000

WARWICK'S real estate market has many hidden gems available at a bargain price that can bring you a steady stream of rental income.

Here are 15 super cheap properties you can buy today and rent out tomorrow.

This house, located at 176 Grafton St, Warwick, is on the market for $139,000.

1. 176 Grafton St, Warwick: $139,000

SET on 911sq m of flood-free elevated land with medium-density residential zoning sits this three-bedroom renovators special.

Although it's in need of some TLC, the house could renovate into a real colonial charm with north facing front veranda overlooking the Condamine River.

Wide central hallway with bedrooms and lounge room leading off either side and opening into the open plan kitchen and dining area.

Outside there is a shed with single car accommodation plus workshop area.

Fenced on all sides with good rear vehicle access and plenty of room for a large veggie garden or additional shedding.

Loan repayments: $522/month.

83 Rosehill Road, Warwick Qld 4370, Two bedrooms, one bathrooms. $159,000

2. 83 Rosehill Rd Warwick: $159,000

Perfect for the first home owner or investor, this home features a large open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge, two bedrooms, a family bathroom and laundry, wood heating, and ceiling fans.

It's fully fenced on a 1418sq m allotment

Loan repayments: $597/month.

168 Grafton Street, Warwick Qld 4370, Three bedrooms, one bathroom. $165,000.

3. 168 Grafton Street Warwick: $165,000

The high-set Queenslander in Grafton St is convenient for accessing CBD facilities and several schools in Warwick.

This property represents an opportunity to renovate to your own taste.

It consists of an entry, generous lounge/dining, kitchen with wood stove, three bedrooms plus sleepout, bathroom and laundry.

Set on a good size block with pleasant outlook. Rejuvenate and reap the rewards.

Loan repayments: $619/month.

4. 4 George St, Warwick: $165,000

This little gem is waiting for a new owner and is a great rental property.

This property just needs a bit of TLC - a coat of paint and some new carpets will do the trick. This property can easily be rented or would make a great home for a retired couple. A fully fenced small block with well established vegie and flower gardens means a place to potter without the maintenance required of a big yard. Perfect also for a first home for someone wanting to start out in the property market without sinking yourself into a barrel of debt.

Features include a primary school just up the street, it's close to shops, servo and churches, only 2km from Warwick CBD. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom renovated less than 12 months ago and a large eat-in kitchen with loads of cupboard space. There are two new water tanks holding 36,000L. It has a double garage and is fully fenced

Loan repayments: $619/month.

9/10 Myall Ave, Warwick Qld 4370, Two bedrooms, one bathrooms, one car spaces. $169,000.

5. 9/10 Myall Ave Warwick: $169,000

This two-bedroom unit is only one block from Warwick's main street. Both bedrooms have built-in robes and the upstairs unit enjoys north easterly views over the city and captures a cool breeze in hot summer months. It has an electric stove, good sized kitchen and living area combined. Laundry is combined with the bathroom which has two way access to the kitchen and bedrooms. Lock-up brick garage and a small storage room are assigned to the unit on the ground floor. The unit is currently leased at $200 per week.

Loan repayments: $634p/month.

2 Pine Street, Warwick Qld 4370, Two bedrooms, one bathrooms, two car spaces. $169,000.

6. 2 Pine Street Warwick: $ 169,000

Excellent long term tenant in place, at this two-bedroom solid timber home just 1.5km from the CBD. Bedrooms are a good size, sunroom/sleepout at the front of the home, and the living area has a wood fire. The eat-in kitchen has an electric stove plus a slow combustion heater. The bathroom has a separate shower, bath and vanity and separate toilet. Laundry out the back door. Fully fenced block has a few older outbuildings. It's currently rented at $210 per week.

The home features an electric stove, fenced, fireplace and timber Floors. It's close to childcare, playground, primary school, public transportation, secondary school and shops.

Loan repayments: $634/month.

30 Wallace St, Warwick Qld 4370, Two bedrooms, one bathroom, one car space. $169,000.

7. 30 Wallace St Warwick: $169,000

Great value two-bedroom timber home situated close to hospital, shops and schools. Spacious kitchen, dining/lounge room, and entry/office. Situated on an elevated fully fenced 954sq m block opposite parkland. Excellent opportunity for the first home owner or investor.

Loan repayments: $634p/month.

25 Pratten Street, Warwick Qld 4370, Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car spaces. $170,000.

8. 25 Pratten Street Warwick: $170,000

Investors, this is the home for you. This three-bedroom timber home has an excellent tenant in place.

The home situated in Pratten St close to Warwick CBD has three good size bedrooms, a lounge room, sunroom, kitchen, bathroom, inside laundry and good size downstairs area.

It's built on a fenced 1249sqm block with a good size car accommodation. Excellent tenants are in place

Loan repayments: $638/month.

62 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick Qld 4370, Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one car space. $175,000.

9. 62 Myrtle Avenue Warwick: $175,000

Situated on a large 1012sq m allotment, this property has a very cosy two bedroom, two bathroom home positioned perfectly at the rear of the block and allows plenty of room to put a duplex in and the best part is you can continue to have an income as the rear home is rented bringing in $225p/w

Rare opportunity to Purchase a income producing property close to Schools, Tafe and Hospital. Build the Duplex and Earn Even More.

Loan repayments: $657p/month.

110 Wood St, Warwick Qld 4370, Four bedrooms, one bathroom, two car spaces. $179,000.

10. 110 Wood St Warwick: $179,000

This four-bedroom timber home situated close to shops, school and hospital. With a great 9mx6m colorbond shed and fully fenced on a large 1214m2 corner block. Four bedrooms, office, sleepout, good size laundry, large eat-in kitchen with gas stove and slow combustion wood heater. Huge lounge room with reverse cycle air-conditioning plus open wood fireplace. This property is well worth an inspection and priced at only $179,000.

Loan repayments: $672/month.

2/11 Barth Street, Warwick Qld 4370, Two bedrooms, one bathroom, one car space. $185,000.

11. 2/11 Barth Street Warwick: $185,000

You can't go past this fantastic unit for proximity to town, walk to shopping centre, park, bowling club and more. It has two good size bedrooms with BIR's, spacious lounge and a new kitchen with heaps of bench space and storage. There are solar panels on the roof and inside you'll find a reverse cycle air-con and dishwasher. The garage has been enclosed but can easily be converted back.

Loan repayments: $694/month.

13A Acacia Avenue, Warwick Qld 4370, Two bedrooms, one bathroom, two car space. $189,000 NEG.

12. 13A Acacia Avenue Warwick: $189,000

Investment or first home buyer, this property has the potential and opportunity ready waiting for you. Currently renting at $240/wk this property is located only 400m from the CBD. It offers two spacious bedrooms, large L-shaped sun room, sitting room, entry room and a second toilet. It is full of little perks.

Loan repayments: $709/month.

16C Wood Street, Warwick Qld 4370, Three bedrooms, one bathrooms, one car spaces. $189,000.

13. 16C Wood St Warwick: $189,000

This north-facing, three-bedroom home is close to CBD. It needs some inside renovations but has timber floors. There's a single garage and a garden shed. It was recently painted outside and has new gutters. Overall, an ideal home to start your property portfolio.

Loan repayments: $747/month.

27 Percy St, Warwick Qld 4370, Two bedrooms, One bathrooms, one car spaces. $199,000.

14. 27 Percy St Warwick: $199,000

This tidy home on Percy St is larger than it looks, having two living areas. Featuring two bedrooms plus a nursery or study. Tidy eat in kitchen with electric cooking. Lounge room with wood heater and a family room off the kitchen. East facing front porch overlooking river flats. Single lock up garage and fenced 827sqm corner allotment. Good tenant in place and rents at $235 week.

Loan repayments: $747p/month.

1 William Street, Warwick Qld 4370, Four bedrooms, one bathroom, one car space. $199,000

15. 1 William Street Warwick: $199,000

Set in a highly sought after area, close to Warwick West Primary School, the hospital and park, this home is well worth your consideration. Perfect either for an investor or a first home buyer as all the hard work has already been done.

The home features a sunny and spacious entry. Off this is a study/office, ideal for someone who works from home. You then proceed to the combined dining/lounge room which flows through to the renovated kitchen and sun room. Deceiving in size, this home consists of four bedrooms, two toilets and two showers.

Surrounded by established gardens, this property has a lovely feel. Out the back is a garden shed and private covered outdoor area. The home sits on a fenced 690sw m allotment in a good neighbourhood.

Loan repayments: $747/month.

Source: Realestate.com.au