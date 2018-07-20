HOT OFFER: State Government deploys 12 new fireys to Bundy

12 New fireys on the way.

12 New fireys on the way. Rick Konig

THINGS in Bundaberg are about to heat up with 12 new firefighters set to be deployed throughout the region.

Bundy is one of a number of regional centres in Queensland set to benefit from the State Government's $29 million commitment to deliver 100 new firefighting jobs.

Announcing where the first round of 62 new firefighters will be based under the four-year commitment, Queensland, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford will today announce the north coast region will receive 21 new recruits.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has the personnel, infrastructure and equipment to deliver enhanced services and support," Mr Crawford said.

"We reaffirmed this commitment to Queensland communities in this year's record $702 million QFES Budget, and now we're delivering on our promise to boost frontline services in these areas.

"Four recruits will be deployed in Maryborough, 12 in Bundaberg and five on the Sunshine Coast.

"Regional centres across Queensland are continuing to grow, so it is only fitting more frontline firefighting staff are sent to these areas to meet future demand," he said.

Mr Crawford said the allocation of the firefighting positions had been determined by QFES, based on operational priorities.

"These additional firefighters will go a long way towards boosting frontline services and we will continue working with the QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll and stakeholders regarding the deployment of the remaining 38 recruits - to ensure QFES has the resources it needs to keep Queenslanders safe," he said.

Mr Crawford said the State Government was also funding an extra 12 fire communications officers at yet-to-be-confirmed locations.

"Once again, the QFES Commissioner will determine where these officers will be best placed to serve Queensland communities," he said.

Mr Crawford said the State Government's QFES 2018-19 Budget invested $82.3 million for fire and emergency services facilities, vehicles, information and communication systems and equipment.

This included $8.1 million in 2018-19 to the commencement and delivery of new auxiliary Fire and Rescue stations, including Childers, Kilkivan and Yarraman.

"The 2018-2019 Budget also includes more than $1 million of the $3 million committed during the election campaign towards the commencement of a new QFES complex in Maleny that will accommodate the local Rural Fire Service (RFS), State Emergency Service (SES) and Auxiliary Fire and Rescue Servicew," Mr Crawford said.