Hot new clothing store arrives at Hinkler

NEW TENANT: Rockwear has opened at Hinkler Central.

WOMEN of Bundaberg get excited because a new store at Hinkler Central is about to rock your world.

From activewear to tights to sports bras, Rockwear has you covered for all your physical activities as you hit the streets in style.

For the uninitiated, Rockwear was established in 1991 catering to women of all shapes and sizes providing activewear for running, walking, yoga and more.

It also sells all the accessories you need from yoga mats and gym bags to workout gloves and headbands.

There are more than 30 stores across Australia and Rockwear area manager Loz Hawkins said the Bundaberg store had employed five local residents who came from all walks of life.

THE TEAM: Rockwear's Kara Cordier, Kyla Sibbald, Nicole Rawson, Emma Johnston, Megan Cranston and Kelli Walker. Jim Alouat

Ms Hawkins said she was very excited about the grand opening today and Bundaberg customers were in for a treat.

Improvements Gym trainers will be in store doing biometrics for customers while LoveLifeLiveYoga will conduct a one hour yoga class.

To top it all off, there will be sales all day including a spend $100 and get $30 off and specials including: tights - two for $100, tops - two for $60 and sports bras - two for $80.

"There will also be a special giveaway for the first 15 customers," Ms Hawkins said.

"It's about getting out and being active and embracing your body shape."

Ms Hawkins said the soft opening yesterday had garnered a positive reaction from surprised shoppers.

"People have been brilliant," she said.

"It's been a cracker of a start and Hinkler Central has been very accommodating."