Hot new business heating up with sellout sauces

THERE is a hot new trend setting fire to Bundy's tastebuds, but the question is are you game enough to give it a go?

After creating his very own range of hot sauce, Dion Forbes opened what has been labelled as the hottest chilli shop, right here in Bundaberg.

While the owner describes the chain of events as a "bit of an accident", Hellfire Global Sauces has been booming since the very first day of trade.

"It all started when I was following a few groups and a couple of chilli shops in Australia," Mr Forbes said.

"I ended up opening up this store and it has become the biggest chilli shop in the country and the hottest around the world."

Stocking sauces from across the globe, the one-stop sauce shop stocks items from Ireland, the U.K, Africa and even our own backyard.

Mr Forbes said he is interested in teaming up with other businesses in the region to stock local chilli-infused products.

"I always ask the customers what the sauce is going on because whether it's steak, pork or chips, it always tastes different, but we also sell chilli sorbet, gelato and coffee," he said.

"We have local products like Goanna Hill sauces from Gin Gin, Bundaberg Jerky which comes in many flavours including mild chilli and macadamias."

But the most exciting local collaboration is the one between the chilli shop and Jake's Candy, with a range of sweets available exclusively at Hellfire Global Sauces.

From bonfire honeycomb and lava chilli rocks to coconut chilli ice, fever fudge and fire fluff marshmallow, there is something for all lovers of sweet and spice.

Mr Forbes said the hottest sauce in his store is Highway To Hell, a sauce from his own Hellfire range which has become an instant sell out.

Used to measure the heat and pungency levels of chilli peppers, scientist Wilbur Scoville developed the Scoville Scale and Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) in 1912.

"It's one of the world's hottest sauces and that's 13 million Scovilles," Mr Forbes said.

"I have always liked a bit of chilli, but I probably can't handle anything past a scorpion."

But despite his modesty, the scorpion chilli is no easy feat.

Officially named the Trinidad Scorpion Butch T, which measures 1,463,700 SHU, it was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the hottest pepper in the world, until the Carolina Reaper took its place, at 1,569,300 SHU.

Hellfire Global Sauces at 11 Princess St, Bundaberg East, is open weekdays from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.