Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Authorities must hold little hope of salvaging the contents of a refrigerated truck that has crashed in almost 40-degree temperatures.
Authorities must hold little hope of salvaging the contents of a refrigerated truck that has crashed in almost 40-degree temperatures.
News

Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Dec 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying cold food rolled on an off ramp on the Old Pacific Highway north of the Gold Coast, with the exit expected to be closed for several hours.

The truck rolled at the roundabout off the Yatala north exit of the Old Pacific Highway before 10am.

Police said the exit ramp was expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

There have been conflicting reports that the truck contained either pet food or ice-cream.

Paramedics treated the truck driver for minor abrasions, with no other people injured.

The fate of the cold contents of the truck remains unknown, with temperatures at the Gold Coast exceeding 39 degrees at 11am.

crash highway closed truck crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police appeal for help after car window smashed

        premium_icon Police appeal for help after car window smashed

        News POLICE are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after a car window was smashed in an attempted break in at the weekend.

        Opinion: 5 things that didn’t happen for Bundy this year

        premium_icon Opinion: 5 things that didn’t happen for Bundy this year

        News AS we head into what for many will be their final working week of 2019, I find...

        IN PICTURES: Bargara's Christmas carols 2019

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Bargara's Christmas carols 2019

        News Photos from annual event

        • 16th Dec 2019 12:24 PM