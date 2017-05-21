Hot, juicy challenge engineered

BUNDABERG Sugar will score some new equipment thanks to our city's northern cousins with Gladstone company Xtreme Engineering set to deliver four vertical juice heaters to Bundaberg Walkers Engineering.

"It's been a challenging job due to delays caused by late supply of materials from suppliers which put pressure on Xtreme Engineering,” Bundaberg Walkers Engineering milling technologist John Blaik said.

"But they have come through it professionally, delivered excellent quality assurance, and completed the work on time.”

Vertical juice heaters are used in the production of sugar. The cane is crushed and then the raw juice is passed through the vertical heaters to bring the temperature of fresh juice up to 100 degrees celsius before going to the evaporation stage of the process to boil off the excess water.

For the last two months, up to 20 Xtreme Engineering workers have been manufacturing the heaters - a new frontier for the company which is diversifying beyond mining equipment.

"Xtreme Engineering traditionally works with the alumina and coal industry which has been our main revenue stream but to compete in an ever-changing industrial environment we are now diversifying into other areas,” project manager Luke Lanzon said.

"Approximately 60 tonne of steel was used to manufacture the heaters and through the process we also utilised local sub-suppliers Projem and Berg Engineering for machining works, Central Queensland Inspection Services for non-destructive testing and Lee Crane Hire.

"We had to adapt to Bundaberg Walkers Engineering systems as well as learn new technical skills and work with equipment we had never used before but in the end it was really a shared learning experience between the two companies,” he said.

"We've been very fortunate in being given the opportunity to work with Bundaberg Walkers and appreciate their willingness to support local businesses.”