27°
News

Hot, juicy challenge engineered

21st May 2017 7:01 PM
SWEET SET-UP: Millaquin Mill is set to score some new gear.
SWEET SET-UP: Millaquin Mill is set to score some new gear. Mike Knott BUN250815MILL11

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG Sugar will score some new equipment thanks to our city's northern cousins with Gladstone company Xtreme Engineering set to deliver four vertical juice heaters to Bundaberg Walkers Engineering.

"It's been a challenging job due to delays caused by late supply of materials from suppliers which put pressure on Xtreme Engineering,” Bundaberg Walkers Engineering milling technologist John Blaik said.

"But they have come through it professionally, delivered excellent quality assurance, and completed the work on time.”

Vertical juice heaters are used in the production of sugar. The cane is crushed and then the raw juice is passed through the vertical heaters to bring the temperature of fresh juice up to 100 degrees celsius before going to the evaporation stage of the process to boil off the excess water.

For the last two months, up to 20 Xtreme Engineering workers have been manufacturing the heaters - a new frontier for the company which is diversifying beyond mining equipment.

"Xtreme Engineering traditionally works with the alumina and coal industry which has been our main revenue stream but to compete in an ever-changing industrial environment we are now diversifying into other areas,” project manager Luke Lanzon said.

"Approximately 60 tonne of steel was used to manufacture the heaters and through the process we also utilised local sub-suppliers Projem and Berg Engineering for machining works, Central Queensland Inspection Services for non-destructive testing and Lee Crane Hire.

"We had to adapt to Bundaberg Walkers Engineering systems as well as learn new technical skills and work with equipment we had never used before but in the end it was really a shared learning experience between the two companies,” he said.

"We've been very fortunate in being given the opportunity to work with Bundaberg Walkers and appreciate their willingness to support local businesses.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Would you be ashamed to use the cashless welfare card?

Would you be ashamed to use the cashless welfare card?

THE social impact of the introduction of cashless welfare cards in Bundaberg is one of the top concerns raised by residents - but are their fears founded?

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

Plenty of thrills at the Bundaberg Show. Photo: Simon Young/NewsMail

Get ready for fun!

No threat at all to cars or campers on Inskip

No Caption

There's nothing unnatural or dangerous happening on Inskip

What you said: Drug testing for people on welfare causes a stir

Ken O'Dowd.

Some for and some against government plan

Local Partners

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

Plenty of thrills at the Bundaberg Show. Photo: Simon Young/NewsMail

Get ready for fun!

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit and impresses his coach Delta Goodrem.

Bookshops "sickening" promotion of Madeleine McCann book

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

It's more than a little unfortunate

Sunshine Coast choir set to release studio album

Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir members Fay Baker, Melissa Innes, Carol Quin and Ruth Rix at rehearsal for the Haydn Sunrise concert that will see the launch of the choir's Cathedral Dreaming studio CD.

Cathedral Dreaming CD showcases Oriana Choir tour of Central Europe

Cassie’s lawyers lose Channel 7 injunction

Cassie Sainsbury (centre) beside an inmate holding a sign written in Spanish, which translated means “Cassandra asks freedom immediately”.

The battle over broadcasting the Cassie Sainsbury saga begins

Dancers take a look behind closed doors

Elise May in Natalie Weir's Behind Closed Doors.

We don't normally get to peek behind hotel room doors like this

Pap snaps at the heels of celebrities

Margot Robbie on her wedding day in the Byron hinterland.

From weekend weddings to chasing down celebs around town

What's on the small screen this week

Madchen Amick and Peggy Lipton in a scene from the TV series Twin Peaks.

STAN'S Twin Peaks sequel debuts and it's sweet week on MasterChef.

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

SPACIOUS BRICK STANDALONE UNIT CLOSE TO HOSPITALS and SHOPS

6 / 55a Duffy Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in Millbank, just a short distance to Hospitals, Schools, Public Transport, major Shopping Centres and Sporting Clubs is this spacious 2 bedroom brick...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!