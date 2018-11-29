Menu
When conditions deteriorate, authorities should prioritise people first.
HOT ISSUE: Forcible removal a good law, says NewsMail editor

29th Nov 2018 11:39 AM
IT WAS pleasing to see everyone was safely evacuated from the Deepwater area for this horrific bushfire.

Forcibly removing people for their own good is fast becoming a hot topic in the region.

There were some media reports today of people who were less than happy when authorities made them leave.

Samantha Cumner, 20, who lives on a 4ha farm just south of Rules Beach, told The Australian she was one of those "almost arrested” after refusing to evacuate.

"They just chucked us in the paddy wagon. I didn't even have time to open a gate to let some cattle out.

"We were all set to fight it. I don't think they are going to defend it, they are just going to let it burn. Our animals, our pets and our cows and horses - it's all going to be gone, by the sound of it.”

In these desperate times, I can understand someone's desire to stay and protect something that is so valuable to them.

For many in our region, particularly those who live on the land, there is a special connection to the property and animals who share it.

The authorities are doing all they can to protect human life.

I'm glad the authorities take the time and show the level of care that they do. People should heed their advice. Those who don't should be forcibly removed. This is a good law.

I just hope it's something that is very rarely enacted.

