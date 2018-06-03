HOT DESTINATION: Travellers pick Bundy for winter

ON THE ROAD: Graeme and Irene Byrns have travelled from Victoria and are making their way up the Queensland coast for winter with their dogs and Zoe and Arnie.

THERE are a few rare Aussies who might enjoy the cooler winter months but most are in their element under a warm summer sun.

Bundaberg snagged the number eight spot on Wotif.com's list of top places to chase the sun in Australia this winter and was found to be the most affordable destination.

Graeme and Irene Byrns have been at Nielson Park Beach Caravan Park for a week, having travelled from Tatura in Victoria.

"Bundaberg is on our route up the coast, but we booked in here because of its excellent review on the WikiCamps phone app,” they said.

"This caravan park got the best review and we're thinking of going up to Burnett Heads for a week now.

"The only problem is there's only two dog beaches.”

While they were a long way from their southern home, the couple said moving to our slice of coastline wasn't out of the question.

"We're looking at this place and thinking we wouldn't mind living here,” Mrs Byrns said.

"The shopping centres are great here, and very convenient to take our dogs to the vet for check-ups,” Mr Byrns said.

"We are inlanders and have always been inlanders, so we find the coast very attractive.”

Wotif travel expert Amanda Behre said there were many affordable places in Australia to escape the chill without the need of a passport.

"Bundaberg is the perfect spot for a low-key winter getaway,” she said.

"There's also a heap of winter food festivals on within the region, making it a fantastic time to visit and sample the region's best local produce.”