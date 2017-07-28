Hot demand for Bundy designer's bikini line

THERE'LL only be one name on the lips of bikini babes this summer and the woman behind it all grew up here, on a sugar cane farm in Burnett Heads.

Melynda Robinson's swimwear brand MELY is a little bit cheeky, a little bit fun and is in hot demand from international players.

BIKINI LINE: Bundaberg bikini designer Melynda Robinson's label MELY is in demand.

The designer, who now lives on the Gold Coast, is about to begin production on her fourth line of swimwear and is also prepping for her fourth runway show, this time with Brisbane Fashion Month in October.

She has twice had to turn down offers to appear at Miami Swim Week in Florida because of logistics but it's a promising sign for the budding designer.

Speaking to the NewsMail this week, Melynda said she still called Bundaberg home and visited at least once a year, usually at Christmas.

"I always go home to Bundy - it's my home, it's where I'm from,” she said.

After finishing school at Shalom College in 2007, Melynda moved to the Gold Coast where she began a make-up course with Napoleon Perdis.

She then had a break from that scene working in admin before making the switch to bikinis where she found a natural fit, utilising her skills as an artist.

While she sources some of her fabrics, Melynda's main collections are made from prints she has designed herself and had printed locally, a skill she harnessed from completing a graphic design course.

She now manages full-time work as a licensing contractor with her bikini company and has recently started a freelance make-up business.

The busy beach babe said she had been making bikinis and clothes for herself for years before kick-starting the business in January last year.

"I kept having my friends come up to me and asking 'can I have one?'. Then I started having strangers approaching me, like at pool parties or on the beach, and it wasn't a one-off - it was all the time. So that's what pushed me to try and have a go myself. It's a lot of work, it's a very competitive industry, but it's rewarding,” she said.

"Mum and grandma helped me, they gave me [sewing] machines and they showed me the basics but I've taught myself to sew.”

She said there were many reasons she loved working on the label but two stood out.

"Number one is wearing them and knowing that I made this,” she said.

"The other thing is seeing girls that have bought a bikini off me, seeing how happy they are. They're not all skinny supermodels, they all have various body shapes. Some girls are a bit nervous down on the beach and they buy a skimpy bikini off me and even though it's skimpy they feel amazing and they message me and they tell me how good they feel about themselves.”

When she's co-ordinating a runway show, Melynda calls on her girlfriends for model support.

"I could not have done what I have without my girlfriends. It's something that's so personal for me, I wouldn't want anyone else up there with me,” she said.

Her first ever show at Komune at Coolangatta was one she won't forget.

"It was pouring rain on the day then half an hour before the show the clouds parted and the sun came out and all us girls just sort of ran down the runway,” she said.

The hard work, she says, has definitely been worth it.

"It's so cool to see all your work come together in a production, like a show.”

To check out the label and its designs, head to MELY's Facebook page.