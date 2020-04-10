Hot cross buns helping children with cancer and families

A CHILDREN'S cancer charity that has helped 23 Bundaberg families since last Easter will receive money raised from the sale of hot cross buns at Coles.

Twenty cents from the sale of each pack of buns sold for a fortnight starting on Monday will help fund services such as phone counselling provided by children's cancer support organisation Redkite.

Redkite provided about 3000 hours of direct or indirect counselling to families across Australia in the last year, and the organisation bracing for a surge in demand for support in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Redkite CEO Monique Keighery encouraged locals to support children with cancer and their families through the pandemic by buying some hot cross buns from Coles.

"The health and wellbeing of our families and communities is a major concern for all of us. But COVID-19 presents an even greater risk to children with cancer who have a compromised immunity, and their families are facing enormous additional pressures during what was already the toughest time imaginable," Ms Keighery said.

"Redkite's telephone, email and video counselling services are providing a lifeline for those families when other face-to-face support can't be delivered any more, and our financial assistance is helping families with the basics like food on the table and fuel in the car," she said.

"We need to do more to ensure these families are not alone.

"Yet again, the amazing Coles team and customers have come forward in support of these Aussie kids and families, and I am confident with this generous support we can continue to meet their needs.

Coles Queensland general manager Jerry Farrell said it was heartening to know the sale of much-loved hot cross buns would help provide much-needed relief to Bundaberg families.

"Many of our team members have children of their own and are passionate about supporting a charity that does so much for families whose lives have been devastated by cancer," Mr Farrell said.

"During these stressful times, it feels good to know you are supporting a worthy cause by simply popping in a pack of hot cross buns during your next grocery shop," he said.

Since 2013, Coles customers and team members and have raised more than $35 million to support.

Bundaberg has two Coles supermarkets, at Hinkler Central Shopping Centre and Kensington Shopping Centre.

Redkite is Australia's leading national children's cancer charity, supporting all families no matter where they live in Australia, at all stages of their child's long and uncertain journey, both in hospital and at home.