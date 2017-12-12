Hot chip thief caught with his pants down

SEAGULL SWOOP: Adam Best, 19, stole chips from a customer at the Hungry Tum and then exposed himself to police.

ADAM Best had a few drinks under his belt and other substances when he bobbed up at Bundy's popular Hungry Tum cafe.

Late-night eaters saw him walk past a few times, however, Best did not stay outside.

Instead he spied a woman eating and swooped - grabbing a handful of chips off her plate without bothering to show any good manners by asking first.

His seagull-like swoop scored him a date before Bundaberg Magistrates Court where the 19-year-old pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance on Friday, November 24.

Prosecutor Andrew Blunt said the incident happened at 11pm after Best was seen to walk by the Hungry Tum multiple times before suddenly grabbing the chips off the diner's plate and leaving the cafe.

Senior Constable Blunt said Best was later found by police on a nearby street where he appeared to have trouble standing and maintaining a coherent conversation with officers.

"He says he injected (opoid) Subutex,” Snr Cnst Blunt said.

While speaking to the officers Best pulled his pants down, exposing his penis to the police and to a surprised passer-by.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Best was intoxicated that night on various substances including Subutex and marijuana, and had also been drinking alcohol.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Best $200.