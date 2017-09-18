Hot cakes! Bake sale sellout

BAKING GOOD: Pria Grills, with dad Mat and sister Corle at the bake sale.

MORE than $300 was raised by a young Bargara girl who baked up a storm to help farm animals.

Pria Grills, along with her dad Mat and little sister Corle, spent hours baking cookies and cakes to sell at the bake sale.

The trio made all vegan baked goods and held the sale at the Basin on Thursday.

Mat is the owner of The Journey Bargara, a vegan cafe with a strong community spirit.

He said his eldest daughter always had a love for animals and this was her way to help them.

The cakes sold fast, with the community jumping on board to help the seven-year-old reach her goals.

They collected donation-based sales and all the money will go to Farm Animal Rescue Queensland.