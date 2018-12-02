Hot Bundy temps could smash record

SCORCHER: It's going to get hot in Bundy tomorrow, with a chance of record-breaking maximum temperatures.

BUNDABERG could see record-breaking weather tomorrow with predicted temperatures just 1.6° off the hottest recorded high at Bundaberg Airport.

The forecast is expected to reach a minimum of 22 degrees and a maximum of 36 degrees throughout the day with a 20 per cent chance of thunderstorms.

If the actual temperature reaches above what is predicted, it is likely to surpass the highest recorded temperature for the airport gauge, but not the highest temperature in history for the area.

"There's two sites in Bundaberg, one has reached 40.2 degrees, that was back in 1901 for December,” a Bureau of Meterology spokesman said.

"But the site that they're currently utilising, which is at the airport, for the record has reached 37.6 degrees back in 1995.

"For Bundaberg as a whole, it will have been hotter in the past.

"We have a trough approaching from the west which means that really warm air from inland is likely to make it all the way to the coast so we've got a maximum of 36 degrees in Bundaberg.”

He said although there was a low chance, it was likely that areas where rain falls would cop severe thunderstorms.

"It's one of those cases there's not a huge chance of receiving a thunderstorm but if you do happen to be under it, it could be severe,” he said

The spokesman said similar to today, tomorrow would not be ideal fire conditions but the warning was expected to drop from a severe fire danger to very high.

"It's not until Tuesday or even into Wednesday where we start seeing the winds really drop off, for the south-easterlies returning with some showers so mid-week is really where it starts to turn around.”