Hot Bundy mum hopes to win Miss Supercars comp

BEAUTY: Jodie Pozzan is vying to become a Miss Supercars entrant and needs local help to get her there.

JODIE Pozzan is revving up for the Miss Supercars competition and the local model needs your help to get there.

The Bundaberg woman is no stranger to beauty contests but after getting married and having her first child she put the fast-paced lifestyle on hiatus.

"But then this year, information about the Miss Supercars competition kept popping up on my Facebook news feed,” she said.

"And I thought, well I am turning 30 next year so I may as well have one more go at it before settling down for good.”

Evolving from the world-renowned Miss Indy, the nationwide sports model search Miss Supercars is run as the official support event for the 2017 Supercars Series.

The first stage sees participants voted in by the public via their online profiles.

The top 15 highest voted contestants win an invitation to compete at the Gold Coast 600.

Supercars will then select the remaining nine contestants via an interview process with one to be crowned the winner of Miss Supercars.

Pozzan is hoping she will be able to secure enough votes to get her to the next stage and is urging the community to get clicking on her profile.

"The voting is all done online and if you make it past that stage, you will then go on to the next stages to be judged on everything from personality, fitness, interviewing skills and more,” she said.

"I am hoping word of mouth will get me to the next stage.”

Pozzan said she was looking forward to being part of a competition of this magnitude again after her stint in similar events including the Miss V8s 2014 contest.

"I ended up getting down to the nationals and I came ninth,” she said.

"I really love the fun involved in these types of events - it basically feels like you are famous for a week.”

"It is also a great way to gain more skills, boost your confidence and make lots of new friends.”

To vote for Jodie, head to the Miss Supercars website www.misssupercars.com.au. Voting closes on September 29.