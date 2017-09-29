Hot and windy on the beaches

THE coming long weekend looks set to deliver a real mixed bag of weather conditions for beach-goers with very hot temperatures and more strong northerly winds through today and tomorrow, before a southerly change moves into the region tomorrow night bringing us more windy conditions for Sunday but much cooler temperatures and the chance of a shower or two through Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are predicted to hit a maximum of around 34 degrees today and tomorrow as we see more NW to N/NW winds that will blow at around 15-20 knots.

The good news though is that we can expect the winds to ease slightly through late tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of a gusty and cooler southerly wind change that will deliver 15-20 knots of E/SE to S/SE winds for beach-goers on Sunday.

Monday is looking slightly more favourable though with the E/SE winds set to ease slightly back to 10-15 knots.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be much like the weather over the coming days - mixed!

For today and tomorrow, we will continue to see choppy and messy conditions, along with a strong side sweep running from left to right along most beaches, while Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads will continue to be the best beaches for swimmers.

However, once the southerly wind change arrives overnight on Saturday, conditions will change quickly and we can expect to see the side sweep push from right to left along the open and exposed beaches, whilst Nielson Park, Moore Park and Agnes Water will be the better options for swimmers on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday will also see more choppy conditions, so please be sure to swim with caution.

In terms of the best time of day to swim, my suggestion would be to either head to the beach in the early mornings, or else from mid to late afternoon to find the higher tide.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

Beach patrols

Today, tomorrow, Sunday and Monday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water, plus roving lifeguard around the Bundaberg Region.

Tuesday-Friday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

Surfing

These ongoing and gusty northerly winds have not provided too much in the way of quality surf conditions, but at least there have been some small but messy waves across most beaches this past week - not really enough to enjoy, but at least something to catch for the desperates.

Today and tomorrow will continue to provide these same conditions, with the only options really being to have a look around Kellys Beach or the Elliott River Mouth, or drive south to Double Island Point.

However, we can expect a southerly wind change on Saturday night, so we may see a slight increase in wave heights and wave quality through Sunday and into Monday.

If this is the case, beaches such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Moore Park could be worth a look later in the weekend.