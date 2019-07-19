Menu
A long list of requirements from an Airbandb host.
Offbeat

Host’s insane list of bathroom rules

by Alexandra Deabler
19th Jul 2019 6:30 PM

An Airbnb host's long and very specific rules for using the bathroom has sparked a debate online after being shared by a guest.

Twitter user Ian Hickton shared the list of rules after he rented an Airbnb in early July and in the home was a lengthy sheet of bathroom etiquette guests were expected to follow.

 

 

"Actual house rules from the Airbnb I stayed at last night," part of the tweet read, along with a photo of the typed list of guidelines.

The rules mostly asked for the bathroom user to keep the space dry - including using the sink "without splashing the mirror," using a bath mat when taking a shower or using the sink, and to squeegee the shower after use as well as use a special towel to dry the inside of the shower.

Though the instructions were comprehensive about drying the bathroom, those on Twitter took most issue with the toilet portion including the instruction "the purpose of the toilet brush is to remove any signs of your passage, of whatever colour, from inside the toilet (above and below the water line), from the toilet rim, and from the underside of the toilet seat."

"The use of the toilet brush is not optional," the rules read, before asking men to sit down for both "number one and for number two".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twitter users were quick to call out the phrasing - and the overall amount of rules the Airbnb host issued for the bathroom.

 

 

But others had some sympathy for the host, pointing out it appeared the room was in a shared house so other guests would be using the bathroom.

"All these rules should be common sense! even more if it's a shared washroom, not paying cleaning fee and staying with the owner, which I guess was the case here," another user commented.

On Twitter, Mr Hickton revealed there were many more rules for the house, though he did not share all the specifics.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

airbnb bathroom debate rules twitter

