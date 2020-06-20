Television host told to ‘cover your shoulders’

A television host has hit back after a viewer told her to 'dress properly'. Her response was perfect.

A television host has hit back after a viewer told her to 'dress properly'. Her response was perfect.

A New Zealand TV host has had the perfect response after an angry viewer told her to "dress properly" after wearing a top that showed her shoulders.

Yes, you read that correctly - after appearing on NZ current affairs show Seven Sharp last night, host Hilary Barry was told by a viewer named Geoff that he didn't like her "exposed shoulders".

"Please encourage Hilary to dress properly," the comment read. "Exposed shoulders are for the young."

RELATED: Supermarket's swimsuit ban sparks fury

New Zealand journalist Hilary Barry was bizarrely attacked for ‘exposing’ her shoulders.

But Barry was having none of it, sharing a screenshot of the Facebook comment on her Instagram and writing that it was "classic age shaming".

"Just for the record, I'll wear what I like, when I like," she added.

Barry followed up her first post with a second one, this time sharing a photo of her on the beach in swimwear.

"This is for every Geoff who ever told a woman what to wear or what part of her body to cover up. We will not be told. Not now. Not ever," she captioned the shot.

Barry also responded to the viewer by sharing this photo of her in a swimsuit.

Sadly, it's just one of several times Barry has faced criticism over what she wears and, even more bizarrely, not the first time she's been criticised for 'exposing' her shoulders on TV.

Back in January Barry called out another viewer who slammed her for wearing an off-the-shoulder black top.

The female viewer complained that it was time Barry "acted and dressed to (sic) her age" and the top made her "look like a street worker".

Barry shared a screenshot of the comment on Instagram, writing that while she could deal with being called names she took exception to "being told to act and dress my age".

"I am a 50 year old woman who will continue to wear exactly what I like, when I like and wherever I like," she wrote.

Barry has also been slammed over her thighs and accused of showing too much cleavage on TV, prompting her to start the hashtag #newscleav.

The journalist has faced lots of criticism for not ‘dressing her age’ from viewers.

Back in May last year Barry's Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells read out an email from a viewer named Barbara which criticised a top the female journalist had worn.

The email, which had the subject line "Hilary's cleavage" claimed viewers were "being assailed by more and more of Hilary in low-cut tops exposing her cleavage.

Barbara said Barry's tops were "mind-boggling" because of the "#MeToo movement trying to stop women being treated as sex objects".

Barry responded by saying that they were "just boobs".

"Well here's the thing Barbara. I'm just a middle-aged mother of two who slapped on some lippy and a pretty top to look presentable for the nation and I'm sorry that you find my boobs offensive," she said.

"They're just boobs. They're just boobs and half the population have them. Barbara has them."

Originally published as Host's 'cover up' request sparks fury