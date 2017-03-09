31°
Hostel to open up ahead of citrus season

Philippe Coquerand | 9th Mar 2017 1:31 PM
NEW DIGS: Artist's mock-up of the front view of the Picky Packers hostel set to open later this month.
NEW DIGS: Artist's mock-up of the front view of the Picky Packers hostel set to open later this month.

MUNDUBERRA'S first backpacker hostel will open right in time for citrus season.

Despite delays last year, POSSCO director Mark Postle said his team was positive about the news.

"We hope to have it open by the end of March to be able to cater for the influx of backpackers coming for the citrus season," Mr Postle said.

But he said the opening date was ultimately out of his control.

"The process all hinges on the approval process from the Queensland Fire Services and the North Burnett Regional Council," he said.

The hostel will be called Picky Packers, which Mr Postle said was a play on his wife's name.

"My wife Jenny's maiden name was Kopittke, so I always called her picky," he said.

"The second meaning is a lot of them are pickers and a third one is you have to be picky to stay here, " he said.

Hostel guests will have access to a large open-plan area downstairs, along with a gym, pool table, jukebox, smart TV, barbecues and a quiet area for guests to read.

New quality beds have been fitted in each of the rooms to give guests a good night's sleep.

Mr Postle said special events would be held for guests.

"We will also put on monthly barbecues for our guests and promote our local produce," he said.

"We want to make them aware of the tourist attractions of Mundubbera and the North Burnett that they can experience, and hopefully pass on to their fellow travellers and entice them to our local area," he said.

The hostel invited all potential guests to have a say about what they would like included.

"We will be approaching all prospective employers to list their needs with us so that we can encourage backpackers of our town and keep them as long as possible," Mr Postle said.

During the week, a discovery was made at the hostel site.

"When we demolished the old awning, we discovered an old bakery sign under the current signage," Mr Postle said.

"The bakery was established in 1922 and there is a very old photo of the main street in the history of Mundubbera.

"To think it sat there all these years," he said.

The sign will remain at the entrance.

"We have retained it and will display it inside the building, along with the history of our building," Mr Postle said.

QFES and the council have to approve the hostel before it can open.

Topics:  hostel mundubbera picky packers tourism

UNFAIR: Customer who left Ergon can never return

A BUNDABERG man says he's been forced into a contract with an energy company he wants nothing to do with because of a 10-year-old government policy.

Gov says destroying dingoes on Fraser Island last resort

Murder trial witness saw body fall out of Esky

My daughter was screaming: fire haunts mum

Local Partners

