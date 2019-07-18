Hostel driver busted driving on drugs

AN AGNES Water hostel driver who was unknowingly driving on a suspended licence has been busted with marijuana in his system.

David Josef Spaeth appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with driving while a relevant drug is present in blood or saliva , and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess told the court on May 26 Spaeth had been intercepted on Captain Cook Dr by police.

Officers checked his licence and found it had been suspended in Western Australia.

When police drug tested Spaeth, he tested positively for marijuana.

Spaeth told Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan he had not realised his licence had been suspended, and he had been working seven days a week as a driver at an Agnes Water hostel.

His licence was suspended in WA after Spaeth failed to return expired vehicle plates to the Department of Transport.

"I wasn't aware ... I drove right past (police) not knowing I was suspended,” Spaeth told the court.

"I wouldn't imagine you would be so stupid as to get a job as a driver if you knew your licence was suspended,” Magistrate Hartigan told Spaeth.

Ms Hartigan said she could accept the fact Spaeth did not know he was driving on a suspended licence, but she saw "no excuse for driving with cannabis” in his system.

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse,” Ms Hartigan said.

"Of more concern is you drove with cannabis in your system, which is not as serious as driving with meth in your system but it is akin to a drink driving charge.

"It is still a serious offence.”

She said if Spaeth had been driving with an active licence and caught with drugs in his system, he would only be disqualified for one month.

Spaeth was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.