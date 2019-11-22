Menu
FILE PHOTO: Three offenders stormed the CBX Hotel pokie room this morning. Photo: Liam Kidston
Breaking

Hostages held in terrifying pokie room heist

Ashley Carter
22nd Nov 2019 9:45 AM | Updated: 9:53 AM
POLICE are searching for three men who held pub patrons hostage early this morning armed with sawn-off weapons before fleeing the scene.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said about 4.50am, three men entered the CBX Hotel on Bulcock St.

Caloundra's CBX hotel. Photo: Supplied
All three men wore masks and were armed with sawn-off firearms, Senior Sergeant Eaton said.

Two of the offenders held a group of patrons hostage in the pokies room while the third demanded a sum of money from a female employee.

The woman handed over the money and the three men fled the scene in a black Mitsubishi sedan.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information that could help identify the men is urged to contact police. Investigations are continuing.

More to come.

armed robbery cbx hotel gun crime sunshine coast crime
