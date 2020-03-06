Hostage’s frantic call to sister: ‘Put the money in now’

TERRIFYING CRIME: Nicholas Seabrook was sentenced to five years’ jail for the kidnap and assault of Joshua Steven Gajzmelski in March 2018. Picture: Glenn Hunt

TERRIFYING CRIME: Nicholas Seabrook was sentenced to five years’ jail for the kidnap and assault of Joshua Steven Gajzmelski in March 2018. Picture: Glenn Hunt

ONE of three men who took part in a violent kidnapping in order to settle a $1400 drug debt has been jailed.

Nicholas Seabrook, 38, was sentenced to five years’ jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping and assaulting Joshua Steven Gajzmelski in March 2018.

Mr Gajzmelski bought $1400 worth of drugs from Bradley James Mendola and Nicholas Seabrook, promising to pay them back at a later date, the court was told.

But days later he was taken to a Mount Gravatt apartment where his hands were bound with zip ties and he was punched, kicked and threatened with a shotgun.

Seabrook appeared from the dock at Brisbane District Court on Friday. Picture AAP/David Clark

At Brisbane District Court on Friday, a recording was played of one of the frantic calls Mr Gajzmelski made to his sister Jessica Wilkinson, urging her to transfer the money to Seabrook.

“Jess, OK please, can you please put the money in now. I can’t stress to you enough how important it is that you do it. This whole thing is resulting in me being in pain,” Mr Gajzmelski said.

“Please can you do this for me now.”

Crown prosecutor Judy Geary told the court Mr Gajzmelski’s sister contacted police, who then traced the phone calls and the bank account, where she had transferred the money, to Seabrook’s address.

Ms Geary said Mr Gajzmelski was held for hours in the apartment and was left bloodied, bruised and with a broken nose.

“They have detained him at Seabrook’s address, restrained him with zip ties, assaulted him, threatened with a gun,” she said.

“His desperation appears evident in that recording.”

Seabrook’s defence lawyer Brendan Ryan did not offer any excuses for his client’s behaviour but said the father of one had a longstanding issue with drugs, which he was working on overcoming.

The court was told Seabrook committed the offending while on bail for supplying dangerous drugs.

Judge Michael Burnett said while Seabrook had pleaded guilty at an early stage and had already spent almost two years in jail, the “vigilante justice” was an “egregious body of offending”.

Seabrook was sentenced to five years’ jail and after time served will be released in September.

Mendola and another co-accused have both pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at a later date. – NewsRegional