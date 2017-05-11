GOOD CAUSE: Thursday, May 25 is the official Biggest Morning Tea, raising funds for the Cancer Council.

FROM spicy popcorn to bite-size chocolate truffle balls, no-bake brownies and fruit platters, Cancer Council is calling for residents to host a healthy morning tea this May or June.

The countdown to Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is on - with more than 5500 hosts across the state expected to hold events and raise funds for all Queenslanders, all cancers.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said there was still time for Queenslanders to jump online to biggestmorningtea.com.au and register.

"It's easy to round up workmates, friends and family to host a healthy morning tea and support Queenslanders affected by cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

"Both black and green teas have antioxidants, which help promote good health. When served without milk or sugar, tea and coffee contain virtually no kilojoules!

"Your morning tea doesn't have to go overboard on treats or goodies high in saturated fat, sugar or salt either.

"Indulging in the occasional treat is fine, but we want Queenslanders to know that there are healthy alternatives out there that are just as delicious and better for you.

"Showing people just how easy simple meal tweaks for health can be is a great way of initiating healthy change.

"Try swapping salted nuts for unsalted nuts, to make your morning tea nibbles a little bit healthier.

"Swap chips for rice cakes with lower fat cream cheese, and choose wholegrain breads, bagels and muffins instead of white varieties.

"The Australian Guide to Healthy Eating recommends milk, particularly low-fat varieties for adults, as part of a healthy diet. Milk has important nutrients, like protein and calcium.

"From ricotta pikelets to roasted summer tomato tarts and Vietnamese glazed pork rolls, there's plenty of recipe inspiration on biggestmorningtea.com.au too!

"It's important that we find ways of encouraging one another to work towards a healthy weight, boosting health and happiness through physical activity and a healthy diet.

"Making healthy choices doesn't have to mean missing out on the fun - it's about incorporating beneficial habits into your everyday lifestyle.”

Up to one third of cancers are preventable through simple lifestyle changes including eating healthily, maintaining a healthy weight and engaging in physical activity.

While the official Australia's Biggest Morning Tea date is Thursday, May 25, locals can hold an event and raise funds anytime throughout May or June.

"All funds raised at Australia's Biggest Morning Tea enable us to invest vital funds into cancer research, prevention and local support programs throughout Queensland,” Ms McMillan said.

In 2017 more than 5500 Queenslanders are expected to host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea and raise $2.5 million for Cancer Council Queensland.

To host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event, or find out more, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.