Hospital's new tech to rival the world's best for brain ops

CUTTING EDGE: Neurosurgeon Dr Stephen Byrne in theatre at Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital with some state-of-the-art new technology for delicate brain and spinal surgeries. John McCutcheon

SCOTTISH-born neurosurgeon Dr Stephen Byrne says the technology he's using to operate on brains and spines on the Coast is superior to one of the world's finest hospitals.

The 40-year-old operates out of the Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital at Birtinya, and since late last year, has had a million dollar piece of equipment at his fingertips as he saves lives.

The Medtronic O-arm and StealthStation S8 technology was snapped up for just more than $1 million, after an extended procurement process during which various pieces of equipment were trialled by Dr Byrne and his team.

The new equipment for neuro-oncology procedures enables Dr Byrne and his team to carry out CT scans during operations and makes surgery safer and more efficient.

He said it allowed them to make smaller incisions and be less invasive during delicate surgeries on degenerative spinal conditions.

A GPS navigation system enables surgeons to carry out brain surgeries.

Dr Byrne said the benefits were that it meant shorter recovery times for patients and more certainty for surgeons.

"Previously we had to make a bigger cut and rely on anatomical landmarks," Dr Byrne said.

He said surface brain anatomy was relied upon to guide them during brain surgeries before.

"It adds an extra layer of safety," he said.

"There's no better system on Earth.

"It makes me feel more comfortable."

The technology was previously only available in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane, which meant patients on the Coast would have to relocate for surgery and recovery.

Dr Byrne said many patients with brain tumours were young, in their 40s, with young children, and the burden of travelling to Brisbane for treatment was enormous.

He treated brain cases with the highest priority.

"All brain tumours are acute. All brain tumours are emergencies," he said.

The spinal procedures now being carried out were to fix more "wear and tear" related issues, but also could remove delicate spinal tumours.

Since its arrival just before December, more than 50 patients have been operated on with the new system.

Dr Byrne said they'd trialled other equipment and borrowed from elsewhere as they weighed up which system was the best one to purchase.

During a trip to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the US city of Baltimore last year Dr Byrne said he'd been surprised to see they didn't even have an O-arm system.

He said surgeons were still using a simple X-ray system during brain surgeries at the world-renowned hospital.

"Compared to major, international centres, equipment-wise they'd (patients) be better off having surgery here (SCUPH)," Dr Byrne said.

The foreign-born surgeon said he'd initially come to Australia on a gap year as a junior doctor and trained to become a neurosurgeon.

He'd trained in Adelaide, Newcastle, Melbourne and Auckland, before he eventually settled on the Sunshine Coast.

He said he'd been operating as a neurosurgeon out of the Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital for about three years now.

The Ramsay Health Care facility has six operating theatres.