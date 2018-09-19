Menu
Anthony Brazzale (cardiologist) and Heart attack survivor Alan Morgan. Alan is all smiles after Anthony and team at the Cairns Hospital saved him from another heart attack in just three hours. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Man saved from second heart attack by new hospital gear

by Danaella Wivell
19th Sep 2018 6:01 AM
ALAN Morgan has defeated death twice with the help of North Queensland's cardiac catheter laboratories.

Now he's sharing his story of survival to encourage more support for Cairns' Cardiac Challenge to keep lifesaving medical resources available to Cairns Hospital patients.

Pete McNally(cardiac challenge participant) , Anthony Brazzale (cardiologist) Jimmy Chan(cardiac challenge participant) and Heart attack survivor Alan Morgan. Alan is all smiles after Anthony and team at the Cairns Hospital saved him from another heart attack in just three hours. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
The double heart attack survivor had his first attack 12 years ago and had to wait for four weeks before travelling to Townsville by bus to have a stenting performed.

Just two weeks ago Mr Morgan arrived at Cairns Hospital with another heart attack, and had a stent inserted at the hospital's cardiac catheter laboratory.

He was released from the hospital just three days later.

"Being in the catheter lab on Friday for my procedure, I was awake and it was like watching a racing team pit crew - they were so efficient and professional at their job. They were just amazing. I'm so grateful that I'm here now because of everything those people do," Mr Morgan, 62, said.

His cardiologist, Dr Anthony Brazzale, said Mr Morgan's outcome was ideal.

"Unfortunately we often meet patients with life threatening heart attacks, suffering a lot of pain, and it's very rewarding to be able to quickly treat their condition and see their pain ease instantly," he said.

Dr Brazzale said having a cardiac catheter laboratory in Cairns was a lifesaving facility that improved the odds of survival.

"The other amazing fact about Mr Morgan's heart attack is that 12 years ago there was no cardiac catheter laboratory here - everyone had to go to Townsville or Brisbane for their treatment.

"Now not only can you have your stent here, but when the second cardiac catheter laboratory is built, we will be able to perform electrophysiology procedures here."

Dr Brazzale is one of 244 riders in this year's Mt Franklin Cardiac Challenge, riding from Cairns to Cooktown to raise funds for cardiac services at Cairns Hospital.

For information or to donate to riders or teams in Cardiac Challenge visit www.cardiacchallenge.com.au

