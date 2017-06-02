Hospitality students put on afternoon delight for patrons

CAKES, pastries, bread and tea were all on display as the Tafe's stage two hospitality students catered a high tea on Tuesday.

Bundaberg Tafe cookery teacher Robyn De George said the students did an excellent job.

"It was fabulous," she said.

"It was full, we had 55 patrons or clients attend and all of the feedback was really good.

"We do two high teas a year because they are a great way to showcase what the students can do from cooking to presentation."

Ms De George said one of the stand out pieces was done by Indulge employee, Jesse Cole.

Her layered southern spiced carrot cake was a centre piece for the high tea and according to Ms De George, from the baking stages to the final touch would have taken about four hours to create.

"Currently we have a good number of apprentices," she said.

"We really like to encourage students to push the boundaries and incorporate modern techniques into their creations.

"We want to inspire future chefs and give them the skills to have a great career in the future."

The local stage two students were joined by students at the Hervey Bay Tafe to pull off the the afternoon of sweets and treats, she said.

For anyone considering a career in hospitality, whether it be in cooking or front of house, you can find out more information at the Tafe administration or at http://bit.ly/2qMitBn.