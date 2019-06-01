Hospital to deliver jobs for the Bundaberg region

WELCOMED NEWS: Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chair Peta Jamieson and CEO Adrian Pennington have welcomed the commitment from the Premier for a new Level 5 hospital.

WELCOMED NEWS: Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chair Peta Jamieson and CEO Adrian Pennington have welcomed the commitment from the Premier for a new Level 5 hospital. Tahlia Stehbens

THE Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board and Service has welcomed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's commitment for a new Level 5 hospital.

The new facility is set to bring up 800 new health-related jobs as well as more than 1,000 construction jobs and many health services to the Bundaberg region.

The announcement follows the presentation in April of WBHHS's preliminary business case for a new or significantly refurbished hospital, due to the growth constraints and flood risks of the current site.

Board Chair Peta Jamieson said the significance of the announcement could not be understated and it was a big win for the local community.

"A new hospital would be the biggest development this region has seen in decades, and perhaps in its history - not just from a health perspective, but also because of the economic injection it would give to the Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett regions,” she said.

"A new hospital would mean we would be able to provide more specialist services close to home and save more of our community from having to travel to Brisbane for care, which makes a big difference to patients and their families because it reduces stress and the cost burden.

"A new hospital would also lead to the creation of up to 800 new health-related jobs, and potentially up to 1,750 construction-related jobs throughout the duration of the project.”

WBHHS has also collaborated with a number of other agencies on the project, including members of Queensland Health's capital and planning teams, Building Queensland - the Queensland Government's infrastructure advisory body - and local community partners including Bundaberg Regional Council.

Ms Jamieson said WBHHS would continue to collaborate with Building Queensland, which would lead the detailed business case phase.

"The detailed business case will determine things such as the exact size and dimensions of the hospital and all its units, our exact workforce needs, and all the equipment and infrastructure necessary to support a facility of this size and type,” she said.

"Crucial to all of this will be the search for a new site, which will need to take into account a range of issues such as access, parking, flood protection and the capacity for future growth and expansion.

"It will now be important for us to engage and collaborate with Bundaberg Regional Council, which will play a crucial role in supporting and facilitating the selection and development of a new site.”

Chief Executive Adrian Pennington said while there was still a long road ahead, he welcomed the announcement and the huge health benefits it would bring to the community.

"This has been a long time in the making, but this is a great day for the Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett communities,” he said.

"Our staff have worked hard over the past few years to make WBHHS one of the best performing health services in the state.

"The prospect of a new hospital will not only invigorate our team further, but will also mean we will be able to expand our services - from acute care through to community, allied and mental health - and continue to provide the highest-quality care from a modern, purpose-built facility.

"Combined with the progress that's being made with the development of a new medical program for Wide Bay and Central Queensland, in conjunction with CQUniversity and the University of Queensland, this will make a huge difference to our ability to recruit and retain high-calibre specialists to clinical and education roles.

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to collaborate on the next phase of this vital project, and we look forward to seeing it eventually come to fruition.”